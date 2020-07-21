Epix greenlights “Godfather of Harlem”-inspired docuseries

U.S. premium cable net Epix has given the greenlight to a four-part docuseries that will draw from its dramatic series Godfather of Harlem to explore the music and culture of Harlem in the 1960s.

By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem will combine interviews, archival footage and material from the ABC Signature Studios drama to draw connections between the artists of the Sixties who used their music to fight oppression, and the issues of the present day.

Premiering in the fall of 2020, By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem is executive produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker from Significant Productions, along with Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Keith McQuirter of Decoder Media.

Significant Productions’ Yang Bongiovi and Whitaker also serve as EPs for Godfather of Harlem, while Decoder Media is the New York-based prodco behind Milwaukee 53206. McQuirter also produced three episodes of Netflix’s nine-parter, The Innocence Files.