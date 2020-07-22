BBC2, Mindhouse Productions set four-part series on Louis Theroux

UK pubcaster BBC2 will look back at award-winning filmmaker Louis Theroux’s career with a four-part series, Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge (working title.)

Mindhouse Productions will produce the 4 x 60-minute series, which will include interviews with Theroux (pictured), home movie footage, news archive and new chats between Theroux and notable contributors.

Much of his output, including Weird Weekends, When Louis Met.. and My Scientology Movie has involved subcultures, people participating in life-endangering lifestyle choices and issues pertaining to mental health.

This retrospective was commissioned by Patrick Holland, controller of BBC2, and Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, history and religion. Emma Loach is the commissioning editor, Arron Fellows is executive producer, and Tom Barrow is series director. An air date has not yet been announced.

“For years I’ve wanted to go back and make sense of the programs I’ve made, find out what happened to some of the contributors, update their stories, and see what all these many hours of making TV might add up to,” said Theroux in a statement.

“Underpinning Louis’ journalism is a personal touch to his documentaries — an ability, using humor, to get past people’s outer layers and to discover their underlying vulnerability, grief and humanity,” said the BBC’s Loach. “This personal, introspective series will allow viewers to see Louis as they’ve never seen him before as he reflects on his fascinating and varied career.”