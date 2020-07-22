Docs

BBC2, Mindhouse Productions set four-part series on Louis Theroux

UK pubcaster BBC2 will look back at award-winning filmmaker Louis Theroux’s career with a four-part series, Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge (working title.) Mindhouse Productions will produce the 4 x 60-minute series, which ...
By
July 22, 2020

UK pubcaster BBC2 will look back at award-winning filmmaker Louis Theroux’s career with a four-part series, Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge (working title.)

Mindhouse Productions will produce the 4 x 60-minute series, which will include interviews with Theroux (pictured), home movie footage, news archive and new chats between Theroux and notable contributors.

Much of his output, including Weird WeekendsWhen Louis Met.. and My Scientology Movie has involved subcultures, people participating in life-endangering lifestyle choices and issues pertaining to mental health.

This retrospective was commissioned by Patrick Holland, controller of BBC2, and Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, history and religion. Emma Loach is the commissioning editor, Arron Fellows is executive producer, and Tom Barrow is series director. An air date has not yet been announced.

“For years I’ve wanted to go back and make sense of the programs I’ve made, find out what happened to some of the contributors, update their stories, and see what all these many hours of making TV might add up to,” said Theroux in a statement.

“Underpinning Louis’ journalism is a personal touch to his documentaries — an ability, using humor, to get past people’s outer layers and to discover their underlying vulnerability, grief and humanity,” said the BBC’s Loach. “This personal, introspective series will allow viewers to see Louis as they’ve never seen him before as he reflects on his fascinating and varied career.”

TAGS:
, , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    People/Biz

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search