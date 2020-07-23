Extra: Rakuten to launch doc “Ride Your Dream”; Cineflix, ViacomCBS ink sales

Ride Your Dream doc to launch on Rakuten TV

Tokyo’s video-on-demand platform Rakuten TV is preparing to launch the original documentary Ride Your Dream, on pioneering motorcycle racer Ana Carrasco, for free on its ‘Rakuten Stories’ channel on Sept. 17.

The 80-minute feature-length doc from filmmakers Pablo Iraburu and Migeltxo Molina tells the story of the 23-year-old Spaniard who has broken multiple records throughout her career, including becoming the first female rider to win a motorcycle road racing world championship in 2018. The doc tells her journey from the beginning, telling the story of an “extraordinary woman” who broke barriers on her own terms.

Ride Your Dream will be available to view beginning on Sept. 17 in 42 countries.

Cineflix sells factual to CEE networks

Cineflix Rights has sold more than 450 hours of property, cooking and factual shows to networks across the CEE region, including AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE), Czech TV and more.

AMCNI CNE has acquired Property Brothers (seasons one and two), Brother vs Brother (seasons one to six), Property Brothers: Buying + Selling (seasons two and four through six), Property Brothers Double Down and Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House for their Spektrum Home channels across Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

AMCNI CNE has also taken Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook and Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear (pictured) for its TV Paprika channels across Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova; as well as Rise of the Machines and Strip the Cosmos for its Spektrum channels in Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic.

Rise of the Machines also went to Czech TV alongside Mayday: Air Disaster (seasons 20 and 21).

Among other broadcaster deals, CBS Poland has bought season three of Border Security: America’s Frontline for its CBS Action channel.

ViacomCBS sells entertainment formats into Canada, Europe

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has sold a variety of light-hearted entertainment formats over the last four months, including Code C, an adaptation of MTV comedy series Guy Code and Girl Code, to French-Canadian youth channel Vrak. It was produced by Zone 3.

In Europe, Germany’s RTL Television acquired format rights for MTV’s Just Tattoo of Us, which will be made available on its VOD platform TVNow starting Aug. 3. The six-episode localized series will be hosted by reality stars Mike Heiter and Elena Miras, and was filmed in a studio in Germany without an audience and with a small crew.

ITV Studios, meanwhile, will produce a Dutch version of MTV’s hit show Ghosted: Love Gone Missing. The 6 x 60-minute series will air this autumn on NPO3.

A number of of option deals have also been closed by VIS and producers across Europe. Those deals include dating reality format Finding Prince Charming in France by Herve Herbert Productions; studio entertainment hit Lip Sync Battle in Denmark by Monday Productions; musical competition format America’s Most Musical Family in Sweden by Meter/ESG and Spain’s Beta Production; couples reality format Make or Break in Sweden; and survival competition format Stranded with a Million Dollars in Spain by Mediacrest.

BBC Studios to launch BBC Lifestyle in South Korea

BBC Studios is to launch its BBC Lifestyle channel in South Korea via telecommunications platform LG U+.

The channel will launch on July 27 with programming focused around entertainment, food, home and design, cooking and celebrities, with titles including Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Grand Designs, Masterchef and The Great British Bake Off.

Internationally, the BBC Lifestyle channel is currently available in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Myanmar, Indonesia and South Africa.