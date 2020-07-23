“Love Island” U.S. checking into Las Vegas for season two

What happens in Vegas doesn’t necessarily stay in Vegas, as fans of the American adaptation of ITV’s Love Island format on CBS will see when season two premieres.

As first reported by Vulture, ITV Entertainment has begun preproduction of the series at the Caesars-owned Cromwell Hotel. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, protocols to be employed over the course of production will include quarantining the production crew and participants prior to shooting and regular testing during production. Crew will also be working out of pods to promote social distancing.

The first season of the U.S. version was shot in Fiji, but the onset of COVID-19 had already sidelined the original UK version of the format, with both its spring and winter editions put on ice.

During a session at the Realscreen Live virtual event in early June, ITV America CEO David George said that the series’ second season might be sticking closer to home than its predecessor due to the myriad challenges posed by the pandemic. Originally slated for May, the aim now is to have the second season premiere in late summer.

“I can’t give all the details on it but I would say we’re at the five yard line with CBS and trying to figure that out and how to do a domestic version of it because travel is incredibly difficult.”

Both CBS and ITV Entertainment declined comment on the reports.