Apple teams with Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer on feature doc “Fireball”

Legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog and professor Clive Oppenheimer have partnered with Apple on an original feature documentary set to explore the mysteries of our galaxy. Titled Fireball, the Apple Original documentary will ...
By
July 24, 2020

Legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog and professor Clive Oppenheimer have partnered with Apple on an original feature documentary set to explore the mysteries of our galaxy.

Titled Fireball, the Apple Original documentary will take viewers to the far reaches of space in order to explore how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts “have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future.”

A Werner Herzog Film production, the film is produced by London-based factual prodco Spring Films and is made with the help and support of Sandbox Films. 

Richard Melman serves as executive producer on the doc alongside producers André Singer and Lucki Stipetić.

Fireball marks the latest collaboration between Herzog and Oppenheimer, who had previously linked on the Academy Award-nominated film Encounters at the End of the World, as well as the Emmy-nominated Into the Inferno.

The Apple Original film will join the tech giant’s slate of original documentaries that currently includes Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss’s soon-to-premiere Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize award winner Boys State; Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble’s Critics’ Choice Documentary Award-nominated film The Elephant Queen; Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Story; and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Ryan White’s five-part docuseries Visible: Out On Television.

