Beyond Int’l taps Kate Llewellyn-Jones to head newly merged distribution firm

Sydney-headquartered Beyond International (BYI) has appointed former TCB Media Rights managing director Kate Llewellyn-Jones as CEO of its London-based international distribution business.

In the newly created role, Llewellyn-Jones (pictured, left) will be tasked with incorporating the recently acquired TCB Media Rights into Beyond Distribution, the company’s sales division, to create a merged business operating under a new moniker: Beyond Rights.

“We are extremely lucky to have someone with Kate’s experience, reputation and vision in this new role, and have every confidence that she will capture the best elements of both Beyond and TCB to create an exciting, fresh and dynamic new force in the international rights management business,” said Mikael Borglund (pictured, right), CEO and MD of Beyond International, in a statement.

“Bringing these companies together to create Beyond Rights is a unique opportunity and a positive message to a marketplace currently beset with much uncertainty,” Llewellyn-Jones added. “Beyond Rights will be able to provide scale, volume and stability, combined with creativity, innovation and flexibility – all of which I hope will prove a very interesting new proposition to buyers and producers around the world.”

In addition to the London outpost, the combined entity will additionally integrate Beyond’s office in Dublin and team members based in Sydney.

Beyond Rights will now boast a content catalog of more than 7,500 hours covering unscripted series and documentaries, including Love It or List It, MythBusters, Abandoned Engineering, Underground Worlds and Border Patrol. The expanded library will also encompass scripted, feature films, children’s programs and formats.

Due to varying lockdown conditions, the full merger process is expected to last for a couple of months.

Llewellyn-Jones has spent the last 18 months serving as a commercial consultant for a number of distribution firms, including Rights Tracker where she implemented a sales and marketing strategy for the cloud-based rights management system Assetry License.

Prior to this, she served as managing director of TCB Media Rights from 2015 to 2018 and spent 12 years at Cineflix Rights, departing as SVP of sales and acquisitions.

TCB’s former CEO Paul Heaney and executive director Dina Subhani exited the business in June.

TCB Media Rights was acquired by Beyond International following the fallout of financial disarray that took down TCB’s original parent company, Canadian superindie Kew Media Group. The acquisition was originally announced by Beyond at the beginning of April but court documents filed by receiver FTI Consulting regarding the acquisition revealed that Heaney did not provide consent for the deal and furthermore, had made a counter offer for the company through a party that also included Subhani.

Earlier this month, Beyond continued growing its production capabilities by acquiring London’s Seven Studios UK, while also purchasing the remaining 50.98% shares of Los Angeles-based joint venture 7Beyond Media Rights (7Beyond) that were previously owned by Perth-headquartered media company Seven West Media.

Beyond Distribution’s GM Michael Murphy, meanwhile, will remain with the Beyond Group in an executive director role where he will work alongside Mikael Borglund on recent joint venture BeyondTNC, as well as corporate administration and business development. Murphy will be based in Dublin, where Beyond’s international operations are headquartered.

With files from Barry Walsh and Jillian Morgan.