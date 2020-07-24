Extra: Pernel to produce Julius Caeser doc; Univision to launch “The Masked Singer” adaptation

Docs

July 24, 2020

Pernel Media to produce Julius Caesar and the War of the Gauls

Paris-based indie Pernel Media has been commissioned by France Télévisions Group to produce a two-hour history documentary on Julius Caesar. 

The special, titled Julius Caesar and the War of the Gauls, will document how the Roman emperor came to power while seeking to unravel the truth about Caesar’s conquest of Gaul.

Pernel Media is slated to begin production this summer on several former historical Gallic sites in Europe, and the final product will uncover recent archaeological and historical research on the reality of the Gallic rebellion.

Set to air in a primetime spot, Julius Caesar and the War of the Gauls has also been pre-acquired by an unnamed U.S. broadcaster and Histoire TV in France.

Pernel Media’s Samuel Kissous serves as executive producer on the film.

Univision to launch The Masked Singer

Hispanic-American media company Univision has scheduled an early August premiere date for its Spanish-language adaptation of shiny floor entertainment format The Masked Singer.

The format, titled ¿Quién Es la Máscara? (pictured), sees celebrities face off against one another while shrouded in an elaborate costume, concealing their identity. With each performance, the host and the judges, audience members, viewers and the contestants attempt to guess who is singing behind the mask. Each week, one singer is eliminated, revealing their identity.

Mexican actor Omar Chaparro will serve as host of the singing competition, with Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval and Adrian Uribe participating as part of the panel of “investigators” tasked with guessing the identities of the 16 masked celebrities playing the roles of Bumblebee, Eagle, Catrina or Fancy Skeleton, and more.

Produced by Televisa and Endemol Shine Boomdog, ¿Quién Es la Máscara? will premiere on Univision on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

¿Quién Es la Máscara? is based on the original format The King of Mask Singer, created by MunHwa Broadcasting Corp. (MBC) that has since had adaptations air in the U.S., Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and China.

