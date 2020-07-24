HBO preps adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me”

HBO is working on an adaptation of the stage show, Between the World and Me, based on the New York Times non-fiction bestseller of the same name by author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, for a special slated for the fall.

First adapted and staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018, the special will combine elements of that production, including readings from Coates’ National Book Award-winning effort, and will once again be directed by director and Apollo Theater executive producer Kamilah Forbes.

Coates and Susan Kelechi Watson also serve as executive producers, while Roger Ross Williams (God Loves Uganda, Music by Prudence, Life Animated) is producing.

The project will feature documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage and animation. According to HBO, the special will be produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

“Ta-Nehisi’s book is a modern literary classic that provides an essential message for our times,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, in a statement. “We are tremendously proud to bring this incredibly important event to our audiences.”

“I’ve been working with Kamilah for almost as long as I’ve been a writer,” said Coates. “I can think of no one better to put Between the World and Me on screen and no better home for it than HBO.”

“As people across our country continue to speak out about violent, systemic racism and the urgent need for tangible change, Ta-Nehisi’s words resonate as strongly today as they did five years ago,” added Forbes. “I’m excited to collaborate again with both Ta-Nehisi and HBO on this important special event, ensuring that the powerful voices in this work and the cry for justice from the Black community continue to reach a broader audience.”