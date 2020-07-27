Amazon Studios sets September release date for Liz Garbus’ voter rights doc

Amazon Studios is prepping a documentary from Liz Garbus (pictured) and Lisa Cortés about U.S. voter rights for a September theatrical release ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

All In: The Fight For Democracy is helmed by Garbus and Cortés and features Stacey Abrams, the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the United States, and the founder of Fair Fight Action, an American organization fighting against voter suppression.

Amazon Studios plans to open the film in select theaters on Sept. 9, ahead of its global launch date of Sept. 18 via Amazon Prime Video. Amazon acquired the film from Story Syndicate, the prodco formed by Garbus and Dan Cogan.

The doc focuses on the issue of voter suppression in the U.S. through the perspective of Abrams, the former Minority Leader of Georgia’s House of Representatives, and offers an “insider’s look” at laws and other barriers to voting that many people may be unaware of. The film also marries personal experiences with examinations of current activism and historical voices to highlight how the issue has permeated American democracy since its beginnings, according to the filmmakers.

“With 100 days left until one of the most important elections in American history, we are thrilled to officially announce All In: The Fight for Democracy which will tell a powerful and harrowing story of the fight for the right to vote as well as arm citizens with the tools they need to protect this right,” said Garbus and Cortés in a statement. “The film will be accompanied by an ambitious and visionary action plan to reach voters and educate them across the nation.”

“The title All In: The Fight for Democracy speaks to the importance and necessity that every American has the right to have their voice be heard and their vote counted,” added Abrams. “We know that if our votes were not important, so many folks wouldn’t be working so hard to take our right to vote away.”

In conjunction with the film’s release and ahead of National Voter Registration Day, the filmmakers and Amazon Studios are also teaming up to launch #Allinforvoting, billed as a non-partisan “robust social impact campaign with community-based organizations, non-profits, corporations, artists, activists and influencers” designed to educate and register first-time voters, combat misinformation about the issue and mobilize communities to have their voices heard through the electoral process. The campaign will announce official partners and launch digital programming and other components in the coming weeks.