C5 orders Kate Humble series from Raise The Roof, Motion Content Group

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned Kate Humble: My Little Farm from Glasgow-based indie Raise The Roof Productions and London’s Motion Content Group.

The 4 x 60-minute series will see the TV presenter and author take viewers on a journey through the “ups and downs” of life on her farm in Wye Valley.

Humble moved from the city to the countryside 11 years ago, embracing a “self-sufficient life” across both a four-acre smallholding just outside Monmouth, Wales and a larger 117-acre farm just a few miles down the road.

Kate Humble: My Little Farm will also see Humble cooking up dishes from the kitchen garden, and she’ll meet with local producers and visit neighboring farms.

Andrew Jackson, creative director of Raise The Roof Productions, is executive producer on the series; Melanie Darlaston is EP for Motion Content Group.

Emma Westcott is commissioning editor for Channel 5.