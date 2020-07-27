Formats

C5 orders Kate Humble series from Raise The Roof, Motion Content Group

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned Kate Humble: My Little Farm from Glasgow-based indie Raise The Roof Productions and London’s Motion Content Group. The 4 x 60-minute series will see the TV ...
By
July 27, 2020

UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned Kate Humble: My Little Farm from Glasgow-based indie Raise The Roof Productions and London’s Motion Content Group.

The 4 x 60-minute series will see the TV presenter and author take viewers on a journey through the “ups and downs” of life on her farm in Wye Valley.

Humble moved from the city to the countryside 11 years ago, embracing a “self-sufficient life” across both a four-acre smallholding just outside Monmouth, Wales and a larger 117-acre farm just a few miles down the road.

Kate Humble: My Little Farm will also see Humble cooking up dishes from the kitchen garden, and she’ll meet with local producers and visit neighboring farms.

Andrew Jackson, creative director of Raise The Roof Productions, is executive producer on the series; Melanie Darlaston is EP for Motion Content Group.

Emma Westcott is commissioning editor for Channel 5.

 

TAGS:
, , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • cameo_george_headshot[1]
    Formats

    ‘American Experience’ appoints Cameo George as executive producer
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 24, 2020
  • Love Island
    Formats

    “Love Island” U.S. checking into Las Vegas for season two
    By Barry Walsh
    July 23, 2020
  • Crip Camp
    Documentary

    Grierson Trust reveals 2020 British Documentary Awards shortlist
    By Kelly Anderson
    July 23, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search