Quibi orders Japanese game show format “Eye Candy” from Main Event, Suit & Thai

Short-form mobile streamer Quibi has commissioned the entertainment game show format Eye Candy from Jimmy Fox‘s Main Event Media and Chrissy Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions.

The format pits teams made up of celebrities and civilians against one another as they attempt to identify “outrageous edible creations” designed to look like ordinary, everyday objects.

Teams will be tasked with distinguishing which objects – including a doorknob, a plant and a shoe — are edible and which are real. Contestants will then be asked to take a bite to confirm their suspicions.

Eye Candy is based on the popular Japanese game show Sokkuri Sweets from Tokyo-based multi-platform entertainment studio Nippon TV.

The format will be produced by Main Event Media and All3Media America, Suit & Thai Productions and Good Egg Entertainment.

It is executive produced by Jimmy Fox, Linda Lea, Soichiro Shimada and Tom Miyauchi (Nippon TV), Chrissy Teigen, and Luke Dillon (3 Arts Entertainment). Co-executive producers include Stephanie Valentin and Amy Stamford.

“When we first viewed the original Japanese series, the closest reference that came to mind was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” said Main Event Media president Jimmy Fox in a statement. “Literally anything that appears on set could be made of chocolate or an undercover cake creation. The culinary artistry on display in the show is incredible and at the same time utterly ridiculous in all the right ways.”

“Sokkuri Sweets airs each New Year’s Day on our Nippon TV Network all throughout Japan to stellar ratings,” added Atsushi Sogo, president of international business development at Nippon TV. “I am very confident that Quibi audiences will be glued to the screen to find out for themselves and look forward to many mouth-watering episodes.”