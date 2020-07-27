Rogovy Foundation names summer 2020 doc film fund winners

The Rogovy Foundation has announced the winners of its Miller/Packan Documentary Film Fund for the summer of 2020.

The fund annually awards grants totaling US$200,000 to a selection of film projects through its summer and winter open calls.

This year’s summer selections are: Tom Donahue’s Planet Z (pictured), about a group of climate change youth activists; Lucas Guilkey’s Untitled Prison Hunger Strike Film, about three men who, in 2013, set off the largest hunger strike in U.S. history after spending decades in solitary confinement; and Stephen Robert Morse’s In the Cold Dark Night, which tells the story of Timothy Coggins, a young black man brutally murdered by white men in 1986, a case that went cold for 34 years until a new investigation opened in 2017.

Additional winners include: Stayers, from directors Julie Dahr and Julie Lunde Lillesæter, which follows the tight-knit crabbing community of Tangier Island, Virginia; and Untitled West Virginia Project, directed by Lucas Sabean and Peter Hutchinson, a meditation of the impact of the coal industry and its decline in West Virginia.

The foundation is now accepting applications for the winter 2020 open call, which ends Nov. 15.