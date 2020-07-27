Westdoc Online examines new Oscar doc rules with AMPAS’ Tom Oyer

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

In this episode, Braverman talks to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ associate director for member relations and awards, Tom Oyer.

Oyer highlights the new rules put into place for this year, which allow documentary films programmed in two out of nine selected festivals specified on the official Oscars rules page to be eligible to submit for Oscar consideration.

While this may increase the numbers of docs potentially eligible, filmmakers still need to submit their projects, and Oyer says some may opt to wait until their films have theatrical releases, possibly in the fall or after.

“Our intention behind this was to provide relief to filmmakers and give them options, and then they can decide what’s best for their film,” he says in the interview.

To see this and earlier episodes of Westdoc Online, click here.