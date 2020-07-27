Docs

Westdoc Online examines new Oscar doc rules with AMPAS’ Tom Oyer

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its ...
By
July 27, 2020

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

In this episode, Braverman talks to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ associate director for member relations and awards, Tom Oyer.

Oyer highlights the new rules put into place for this year, which allow documentary films programmed in two out of nine selected festivals specified on the official Oscars rules page to be eligible to submit for Oscar consideration.

While this may increase the numbers of docs potentially eligible, filmmakers still need to submit their projects, and Oyer says some may opt to wait until their films have theatrical releases, possibly in the fall or after.

“Our intention behind this was to provide relief to filmmakers and give them options, and then they can decide what’s best for their film,” he says in the interview.

To see this and earlier episodes of Westdoc Online, click here.

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • cameo_george_headshot[1]
    People/Biz

    ‘American Experience’ appoints Cameo George as executive producer
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 24, 2020
  • Love Island
    Formats

    “Love Island” U.S. checking into Las Vegas for season two
    By Barry Walsh
    July 23, 2020
  • Crip Camp
    Documentary

    Grierson Trust reveals 2020 British Documentary Awards shortlist
    By Kelly Anderson
    July 23, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search