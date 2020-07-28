Apple TV+ to launch “The Oprah Conversation” this July

Global tech and media giant Apple is preparing to launch The Oprah Conversation later this month across its subscription streaming service, Apple TV+.

Filmed remotely and boasting audience engagement, the Apple Original series will feature “open, honest and dynamic” conversations with global thought leaders that revolve around impactful topics and promote human connection.

Featured guests will include best-selling author and professor Ibram X. Kendi, who will discuss how individuals can confront their racist beliefs and become an “Antiracist”; and athlete, commentator and activist Emmanuel Acho (Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man) who will offer unfiltered discussions about race in response to questions from white and LatinX guests.

The series will also offer conversations between Winfrey and such change makers as Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author Bryan Stevenson.

The Oprah Conversation will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning July 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

The Oprah Conversation marks the latest Apple TV+ program from Oprah Winfrey and follows Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club, both of which are currently streaming in more than 100 countries on the streamer.