Unscripted

Apple TV+ to launch “The Oprah Conversation” this July

Global tech and media giant Apple is preparing to launch The Oprah Conversation later this month across its subscription streaming service, Apple TV+. Filmed remotely and boasting audience engagement, the Apple Original series will ...
By
July 28, 2020

Global tech and media giant Apple is preparing to launch The Oprah Conversation later this month across its subscription streaming service, Apple TV+.

Filmed remotely and boasting audience engagement, the Apple Original series will feature “open, honest and dynamic” conversations with global thought leaders that revolve around impactful topics and promote human connection.

Featured guests will include best-selling author and professor Ibram X. Kendi, who will discuss how individuals can confront their racist beliefs and become an “Antiracist”; and athlete, commentator and activist Emmanuel Acho (Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man) who will offer unfiltered discussions about race in response to questions from white and LatinX guests.

The series will also offer conversations between Winfrey and such change makers as Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author Bryan Stevenson.

The Oprah Conversation will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning July 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

The Oprah Conversation marks the latest Apple TV+ program from Oprah Winfrey and follows Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club, both of which are currently streaming in more than 100 countries on the streamer.

 

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • cameo_george_headshot[1]
    People/Biz

    ‘American Experience’ appoints Cameo George as executive producer
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 24, 2020
  • Love Island
    Formats

    “Love Island” U.S. checking into Las Vegas for season two
    By Barry Walsh
    July 23, 2020
  • Crip Camp
    Documentary

    Grierson Trust reveals 2020 British Documentary Awards shortlist
    By Kelly Anderson
    July 23, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search