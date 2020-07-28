Docs

PBS, Thirteen prep “How It Feels To Be Free” doc with Alicia Keys, Yap Films

PBS and WNET station Thirteen will premiere the documentary How It Feels To Be Free – produced by Yap Films and executive produced by Alicia Keys — in winter 2021 as part ...
By
July 28, 2020

PBS and WNET station Thirteen will premiere the documentary How It Feels To Be Free – produced by Yap Films and executive produced by Alicia Keys — in winter 2021 as part of PBS strand ‘American Masters’.

The film tells the story of how six African American female entertainers – Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier — “challenged an entertainment industry deeply complicit in perpetuating racist stereotypes, and transformed themselves and their audiences in the process.”

It will feature interviews and archival performances with all six women, as well as original conversations with contemporary artists influenced by them, including Keys, Halle Berry, Lena Waithe, Meagan Good, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson, as well a family members, including Horne’s daughter Gail Lumet Buckley.

The documentary — directed by Yoruba Richen (‘POV’: Promised Land, ‘Independent Lens’: The New Black) — is based on the book How It Feels To Be Free: Black Women Entertainers and the Civil Rights Movement by Ruth Feldstein.

How It Feels To Be Free is produced by Yap Films in association with American Masters Pictures, ITVS, Chicken & Egg Pictures and documentary Channel in Canada.

With Keys, executive producers are Lacey Schwartz Delgado, Mehret Mandefro, Elliott Halpern and Elizabeth Trojian.

Fremantle holds global distribution rights excluding the U.S. and Canada.

Photo: Nina Simone singing in Ronnie Scott club 1983/Janine Wiedel Photolibrary/Alamy Stock Photo

 

TAGS:
, , , , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • RuPaul's Drag Race
    Documentary

    “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “American Factory” nab 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 28, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    Documentary

    ITV Studios, BBC Studios, A+E Networks opt out of MIPCOM physical market
    By Jillian Morgan
    July 28, 2020
  • Love Island
    Documentary

    “Love Island” U.S. checking into Las Vegas for season two
    By Barry Walsh
    July 23, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search