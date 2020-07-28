Docs

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “American Factory” nab 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations

By
July 28, 2020

VH1′s RuPaul’s Drag Race (pictured), NBC’s The Voice  and Netflix’s American Factory are among the unscripted and non-fiction nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Non-fiction and unscripted programs with the most nominations include RuPaul’s Drag Race with 10, The Voice with six, Bravo’s Top Chef with four, and Netflix’s Nailed It! and Love is Blind, and Fox’s The Masked Singer with two nods each.

Across categories, the platform/network with the most nominations for this year is Netflix with 160, setting a record previously held by HBO with 137 nominations in 2019.

HBO follows next with 107 nominations, then it’s NBC with 47, ABC with 36, FX Networks with 33, CBS with 23, Pop TV with 16 and Fox with 15. Cable nets predominantly airing non-fiction racking up multiple nominations include CNN with 17, BBC America with nine and A&E with five.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television,” said Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma in a statement. “Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Sept. 20 via ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT

For a full list of this year’s nominees, click here.

Emmy nominations for unscripted and non-fiction categories are listed below, with credits supplied by the Television Academy:

Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program:

Amy Poehler, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Competition Program:

Nailed It!, Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1
The Masked Singer, Fox
The Voice, NBC
Top Chef, Bravo

Structured Program:
A Very Brady Renovation, HBO
Antiques Roadshow, PBS
Love is Blind, Netflix
Queer Eye, Netflix
Shark Tank, ABC 

Unstructured Program:
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night, Food Network
Cheer, Netflix
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, VH1
We’re Here, HBO

Directing for a Reality Program:

Greg WhiteleyCheer, “Daytona”,
Rich KimLego Masters, “Mega City Block”, Fox
Hisham AbedQueer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”, Netflix
Nick MurrayRuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”, VH1
Ariel BolesTop Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”, Bravo

Directing for Documentary/Non-fiction Program:

Steven Bognar, Julia ReichertAmerican Factory, Netflix
Todd Douglas MillerApollo 11, CNN
Nadia HallgrenBecoming, Netflix
Feras FayyadThe Cave, National Geographic
Jason HehirThe Last Dance “Episode 7″, ESPN
Eric Goode, Rebecca ChaiklinTiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Netflix

Documentary or Non-fiction Series:

American Masters, PBS
Hillary, Hulu
McMillion$, HBO
The Last Dance, ESPN
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Netflix

Documentary or Non-fiction Special:

Beastie Boys Story, Apple TV+
Becoming, Netflix
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time, Epix
The Apollo, HBO
The Great Hack, Netflix

Informational Series or Special:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Netflix
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E
The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+
Ugly Delicious, Netflix
Vice, Showtime

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking:

Chasing the Moon (American Experience), PBS
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements, HBO
One Child Nation, PBS
The Cave, National Geographic

Writing For a Non-fiction Program:

Beastie Boys Story, Apple TV+
Circus of Books, Netflix
Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, “Closing the Net”, Netflix
McMillion$, “Episode 1″,  HBO
The Cave, National Geographic

