“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “American Factory” nab 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations

VH1′s RuPaul’s Drag Race (pictured), NBC’s The Voice and Netflix’s American Factory are among the unscripted and non-fiction nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Non-fiction and unscripted programs with the most nominations include RuPaul’s Drag Race with 10, The Voice with six, Bravo’s Top Chef with four, and Netflix’s Nailed It! and Love is Blind, and Fox’s The Masked Singer with two nods each.

Across categories, the platform/network with the most nominations for this year is Netflix with 160, setting a record previously held by HBO with 137 nominations in 2019.

HBO follows next with 107 nominations, then it’s NBC with 47, ABC with 36, FX Networks with 33, CBS with 23, Pop TV with 16 and Fox with 15. Cable nets predominantly airing non-fiction racking up multiple nominations include CNN with 17, BBC America with nine and A&E with five.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television,” said Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma in a statement. “Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Sept. 20 via ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT

For a full list of this year’s nominees, click here.

Emmy nominations for unscripted and non-fiction categories are listed below, with credits supplied by the Television Academy:

Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program:

Amy Poehler, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Competition Program:

Nailed It!, Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1

The Masked Singer, Fox

The Voice, NBC

Top Chef, Bravo

Structured Program:

A Very Brady Renovation, HBO

Antiques Roadshow, PBS

Love is Blind, Netflix

Queer Eye, Netflix

Shark Tank, ABC

Unstructured Program:

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night, Food Network

Cheer, Netflix

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, VH1

We’re Here, HBO

Directing for a Reality Program:

Greg Whiteley, Cheer, “Daytona”,

Rich Kim, Lego Masters, “Mega City Block”, Fox

Hisham Abed, Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”, Netflix

Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”, VH1

Ariel Boles, Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”, Bravo

Directing for Documentary/Non-fiction Program:

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, American Factory, Netflix

Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11, CNN

Nadia Hallgren, Becoming, Netflix

Feras Fayyad, The Cave, National Geographic

Jason Hehir, The Last Dance “Episode 7″, ESPN

Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Netflix

Documentary or Non-fiction Series:

American Masters, PBS

Hillary, Hulu

McMillion$, HBO

The Last Dance, ESPN

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Netflix

Documentary or Non-fiction Special:

Beastie Boys Story, Apple TV+

Becoming, Netflix

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time, Epix

The Apollo, HBO

The Great Hack, Netflix

Informational Series or Special:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Netflix

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+

Ugly Delicious, Netflix

Vice, Showtime

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking:

Chasing the Moon (American Experience), PBS

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements, HBO

One Child Nation, PBS

The Cave, National Geographic

Writing For a Non-fiction Program:

Beastie Boys Story, Apple TV+

Circus of Books, Netflix

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, “Closing the Net”, Netflix

McMillion$, “Episode 1″, HBO

The Cave, National Geographic