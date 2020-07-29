Unscripted

Discovery schedules “American Chopper”, “Street Outlaws” specials

Pilgrim Media Group has lined up two Discovery Channel commissions, an American Chopper special and new series Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN, for August premieres. The two-hour American Chopper special will air on August 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The ...
By
July 29, 2020

Pilgrim Media Group has lined up two Discovery Channel commissions, an American Chopper special and new series Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN, for August premieres.

The two-hour American Chopper special will air on August 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The father-son duo of Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. will join forces again in the original Orange County Choppers building, as they discover it’s about to be torn down, in order to build a custom bike together for the first time in over a decade.

For Pilgrim Media Group, executive producers are Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis. For Discovery Channel, the executive producer is Todd Lefkowitz and producer is Ethan Galvin

Meanwhile, Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN (pictured) will premiere as a two-hour special event preview on August 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the series set to begin airing at a later date.

The racing duo of Farmtruck and AZN are known for wacky builds. In the special, they take viewers on a self-shot tour of their shop, reminisce about their craziest moments together and give a sneak peak at the builds that will be featured on the series.

Pilgrim Media Group’s Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis executive produce, and for Discovery Channel, Todd Lefkowitz is executive producer and Ethan Galvin is producer.

TAGS:
, , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • RuPaul's Drag Race
    Documentary

    “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “American Factory” nab 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 28, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    Unscripted

    ITV Studios, BBC Studios, A+E Networks opt out of MIPCOM physical market
    By Jillian Morgan
    July 28, 2020
  • Love Island
    Formats

    “Love Island” U.S. checking into Las Vegas for season two
    By Barry Walsh
    July 23, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search