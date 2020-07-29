Discovery schedules “American Chopper”, “Street Outlaws” specials

Pilgrim Media Group has lined up two Discovery Channel commissions, an American Chopper special and new series Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN, for August premieres.

The two-hour American Chopper special will air on August 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The father-son duo of Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. will join forces again in the original Orange County Choppers building, as they discover it’s about to be torn down, in order to build a custom bike together for the first time in over a decade.

For Pilgrim Media Group, executive producers are Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis. For Discovery Channel, the executive producer is Todd Lefkowitz and producer is Ethan Galvin

Meanwhile, Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN (pictured) will premiere as a two-hour special event preview on August 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the series set to begin airing at a later date.

The racing duo of Farmtruck and AZN are known for wacky builds. In the special, they take viewers on a self-shot tour of their shop, reminisce about their craziest moments together and give a sneak peak at the builds that will be featured on the series.

Pilgrim Media Group’s Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis executive produce, and for Discovery Channel, Todd Lefkowitz is executive producer and Ethan Galvin is producer.