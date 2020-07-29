Extra: Peter Lubbers becomes CEO of Banijay Benelux; Sky Docs takes UK rights to “Forbidden Games”

Peter Lubbers becomes CEO of Banijay Benelux

Banijay Group has appointed Peter Lubbers (pictured), formerly of Concept Street, as the CEO of the newly formed Banijay Benelux.

He takes up his role on Aug. 1 and will lead the strategy and management of the international group’s portfolio.

Lubbers joins from Concept Street, an unscripted production company he co-founded with Roy Aalderink and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). Other previous roles include director of television at SBS Group, program director at RTL 7, general manager at ZodiakMedia and media director at AVRO.

Banijay Benelux is made up of Zodiak Netherlands, Zodiak Belgium, Endemol Shine Netherlands, Simpel Media, NL Film, TVBV and Human Factor.

The appointment follows Boudewijn Beusmans‘ decision to depart as CEO of Endemol Shine Netherlands. Beusmans, however, will remain on board until Nov. 30, 2020 to assist in the transition.

Sky Documentaries takes UK rights to Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

London-based prodco Fulwell73 has inked a UK distribution rights deal with Sky Documentaries for its feature-length film Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story.

Co-produced with Gospel, the doc tells the story of the first and only footballer to come out as a gay man while playing professionally, and the years of personal struggle, bullying, bigotry and abuse he faced from his teammates, trainers and his own brother. His legacy includes becoming the first £1 million black footballer in the 1970′s.

Famous football players featured in the film include Justin’s brother and former player John Fashanu, commentator John Barnes, and former England manager Glenn Hoddle.

It was directed by Gospel’s Jon Carey and Adam Darke, produced by Fulwell 73′s Leo Pearlman and Heather Greenwood and executive produced by Fulwell’s Ben Turner and Gabe Turner.

The deal was brokered by Content Now Studios, who handles the international sales rights.

Forbidden Games will air on Sky Documentaries and will be made available on Sky platforms in the UK this December.

Portfolio’s food and travel series rack up sales

Toronto-based Portfolio Entertainment has racked up a number of unscripted sales across the globe.

National Geographic Channel has acquired Best In The World Japan for broadcast in the MENA region. Ovation has acquired the 10 x 30-minute food and travel series in the U.S.

Meanwhile, American AVOD platform UDU Digital added a number of half-hour series, including 30 episodes of Café Maria, 24 episodes of Chef Abroad, 13 episodes of Fast Indian Cooking with Sapna, 30 episodes of Sailing Chef, and 130 episodes of You Gotta Eat Here!