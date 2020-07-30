Extra: Banijay Rights sends “Don’t” to Mexico; Beyond Rights inks deals

First international DON’T heads to Mexico,

Banijay Rights has partnered with TV Azteca and EndemolShine Boomdog to bring a local adaptation of game show format DON’T (pictured) to Mexico.

Production on Don’t: No Io Hagas will begin this week and is set to launch in September on national broadcaster Azteca Uno.

The first international format will be hosted by comedian Adal Ramones, and features families competing in physical games that go against their instincts to win money.

The show recently aired in the U.S. on ABC Networks and is produced by Banijay Studios North America, executive produced by actor Ryan Reynolds and hosted by actor Adam Scott.

Beyond Rights inks five new producer partner acquisition deals

London-based Beyond Rights has inked five new producer partner acquisition deals.

As part of a focus on non-English language content, the company acquired two seasons of Undercut: Wooden Treasure, a 9 x 60-minute series from GiUMa Produzioni in Italy. The series follows the work of Italian loggers after a storm Vaia in 2018.

In another deal, Beyond Rights has acquired Mexico- and Miami-based CIC Media’s Race To Victory, 9 x 60-minute archive-driven history series on the unlikely alliance between the UK, U.S. and the Soviet Union in the war against Nazi Germany.

From Manchester-based indie Gobstopper, Beyond Rights has acquired Filthy House SOS (18 x 60 minutes) which follows a super cleaning duo as they have three days to transform some of Britain’s filthiest homes.

From Wonderhood, the one-hour doc Trump in Tweets takes a look at President Trump’s relationship with social media; while The Unremembered from David Olusoga and Mike Smith’s Uplands Television tells the story of 100,000-plus African soldiers who died serving Britain during the First World War but who were denied proper graves.

Beyond Right’s Claire Runham brokered the deals.

Blue Ant International acquires distrib rights to The Royal Documentaries

Blue Ant International has taken exclusive worldwide rights to more than 30 hours of content from ITN Productions, including a package of 20 one-off docs on the Royal family.

Originally commissioned for UK broadcaster Channel 5, the collection of 20 x 60-minute and 9 x 90-minute docs looks at the lives of Prince William and Kate Middleton; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Princess Diana, and others.

Titles include William and Kate: Too Good to be True?; Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years; Diana: A Mother’s Love; Diana’s Last Summer; Diana: Queen of Hearts; How Diana Changed Britain; Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince; The Royals on Holiday; The Queen Mother’s Blitz; King George VI: Brother, Husband, King; Philip: A King Without a Crown; The Queen: Duty Before Family; Charles and Camilla: King and Queen In Waiting; Anne: The Daughter Who Should Be Queen; Secrets of the Royal Art Treasures; The Queen and Charles: Mother and Son; The Queen and Her Prime Ministers; and Queen Mary: How She Saved the Royals.

In addition, Blue Ant International has acquired the rights for ITN’s Iconic British Biographies, a collection of a six-part series and three two-hour specials on Winston Churchill (w/t), Admiral Nelson (w/t), Isambard Kingdom-Brunel (w/t), and The Real Lawrence of Arabia (w/t).

The deal was brokered by Fleur Wheatley, Blue Ant International sales manager.

BBC picks up Autentic’s Berlin 1945

UK pubcaster BBC has picked up the high-end factual series Berlin 1945 from German distributor Autentic Distribution.

The 3 x 50-minute series uses archival footage to tell the story of the end of the World War II through the eyes of the German people and Allied soldiers.

Berlin 1945 is produced by zero one film in co-production with bauderfilm and Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb), in cooperation with Arte.

Autentic Distribution is in charge of the worldwide distribution of the docuseries and has already sold the series throughout Germany, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and China.