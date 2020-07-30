Sarah Barnett to step down from AMC Networks Entertainment Group

Sarah Barnett is exiting from her role as president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group after more than a decade with the company, Realscreen has confirmed.

Barnett (pictured) was promoted to the role in November 2018 following a company-wide restructuring for AMC’s entertainment networks. Her departure from the entertainment group will be effective after Labor Day.

Following her departure, the company’s Entertainment Networks — AMC/AMC+, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV — and AMC Studios will report into Ed Carroll, COO of AMC Networks, on an interim basis.

As president, Barnett was responsible for overseeing AMC’s entire entertainment portfolio, which includes such nets as AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV and IFC, as well as SVOD service AMC Premiere.

Barnett boarded AMC Networks as SVP of marketing following the company’s acquisition of SundanceTV (then called Sundance Channel) in 2008. She was elevated a year later to become president and general manager, launching the network’s scripted strategy.

Following AMC’s joint venture with BBC Studios in 2014, Barnett was named president and GM of BBC America in 2014, and oversaw the launch landmark BBC natural history series Planet Earth II and Seven Worlds, One Planet.

AMC Networks’ current slate of scheduled or greenlit non-scripted programing includes Ride with Norman Reedus, Talking Dead, Eli Roth: History of Horror and the natural history series Eden.

Marco Bresaz will continue in his role as SVP non-fiction and alternative programming.

“This is a year that has confronted us with radical change on multiple fronts,” said Barnett in a statement. “After a lot of consideration – and with a slightly breaking heart – I have decided that it is the right time for me to follow my curiosity and leave things in the very capable hands of the outstanding team at AMC Networks. Shaping stories and connecting them to audiences alongside brilliant people inside and outside of this company has been a unique joy and privilege for the past 11 years. Ed Carroll and Josh Sapan gave me many rich opportunities to build great brands and take creative risks in the pursuit of exciting television, I am so thankful to them for that. I leave with gratitude and huge affection for all my AMC Networks colleagues who will continue to make and do great things.”

“Sarah came to AMC Networks more than a decade ago, when we acquired Sundance Channel. She immediately put her stamp on Sundance with fresh, impactful storytelling like Rectify and Top of the Lake which continued when she took the reins of BBC America, growing Orphan Black, the network’s natural history franchises and developing the critical and audience hit Killing Eve,” added Carroll. “Sarah is one of the most versatile executives I have had the pleasure of working with – expert at programming, branding and team building, all with an eye toward the business of a rapidly changing entertainment landscape. She is also a truly progressive leader. We will miss her at AMC Networks.”