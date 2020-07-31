Agnes Chu to exit Disney+ in favor of Conde Nast Entertainment

Long-time Walt Disney Company executive Agnes Chu has been appointed as president of Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE).

Chu (pictured) – who currently serves as senior vice president of content at Disney+ — is to join the New York-based media company this September with oversight of the company’s studio and distribution division.

In addition, she will have responsibility for driving the next phase of growth for Condé Nast’s newly launched brand studios, including The New Yorker, Wired, GQ, Vogue and Vanity Fair.

She will report into Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch.

Disney representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

“Agnes is a rare creative executive that can harness both vision and operational expertise to produce culture-defining content and audience experiences,” said Lynch in a statement. “Her leadership was instrumental to the success of one of the largest media launches in the last decade and we are thrilled for her to join us and help drive the continued growth of our brands and audience through the power of video storytelling.”

In her most recent role as SVP of content at Disney+, Chu was responsible for commissioning a library of premium feature, scripted, unscripted and animated entertainment exclusively for the recently-launched digital service.

The executive spent 12 years at The Walt Disney Company and held a variety of roles, including at Walt Disney Imagineering and for Bob Iger as vice president, office of the chairman and CEO. She started at Disney-ABC Television Group in digital short form development and production before joining current and daytime programming at ABC Entertainment.

Earlier in her career, Chu worked in documentary production, where her credits include the Oscar-nominated Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and PBS’s seven-part film series The Blues with directors Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood and Alex Gibney.

“Storytelling has the ability to move people, provoke conversation, and indelibly impact our culture on a global scale, which creates a responsibility that is particularly pivotal today,” added Chu. “The premium brands of Condé Nast have always inspired me, allowing me access to new vantage points and a vision of what is possible. I’m excited to work with Roger, the editors, and the great teams to continue building on the company’s incredible legacy, and expanding its remarkable content across all platforms.”

Condé Nast Entertainment produces more than 4,000 videos annually, including Vogue’s 73 Questions, Wired’s Autocomplete Interview and Architectural Digest’s Open Door. The company additionally produces original television series for Netflix (Last Chance U), Vice TV (Most Expensivest), Investigation Discovery and Amazon, among others.