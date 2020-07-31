People/Biz

Congress ’20 to celebrate non-scripted storytelling with The Buzzies

The World Congress of Science and Factual Producers (WCSFP) is launching a new awards show aimed at celebrating excellence in science, history and factual storytelling. The Buzzies will consist of 15 award categories ...
July 31, 2020

The World Congress of Science and Factual Producers (WCSFP) is launching a new awards show aimed at celebrating excellence in science, history and factual storytelling.

The Buzzies will consist of 15 award categories honoring non-scripted programming completed after Jan. 1, 2020. Rough cuts or fine cuts will not be considered.

Submissions for The Buzzies at Congress ’20 are now open with a final deadline of Oct. 10. All projects will be combed over by a the WCSFP programming team and accompanying jury.

Applicants will be notified whether their project has been nominated via email by November.

Buzzies winners will be announced during a virtual event on the final day of Congress ’20 (Dec. 10) and, in addition to a statue, will receive free registration to Congress ’21.

Awards categories include: Best Science Program/Content; Best History Program/Content; Best Natural History Program/Content; Best Multi-Platform Factual Project; Content with Biggest Impact of the Year; and Most Innovative Factual Program/Project of the Year.

The remaining categories are: Best Host/Presenter in a Science/History or Wildlife Program/Content; Best Science Communicator; Lifetime Achievement Award in Factual Content; Mentor of the Year; Emerging Producer of the Year; and the Diversity Leadership Award.

The 2020 edition of the WCSFP conference was initially slated to take place in Strasbourg, France in early December. The market and conference has since moved online due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for Congress ’20, which runs digitally from Dec. 8-10, is now open.

For more information on The Buzzies, click here.

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

