‘Independent Lens’ bolsters fall line-up with “Feels Good Man”, “Power Trip”

American pubcaster PBS’s long-running documentary strand ‘Independent Lens’ has unveiled its programming line-up for this autumn, with Feels Good Man and Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip highlighting its Fall 2020 season.

The latest season of ‘Independent Lens’ will kick off Oct. 19 with the television premiere of Arthur Jones’ feature-length film Feels Good Man, which documents the story of Matt Furie’s battle to reclaim his comic character, Pepe the Frog, after his creation was co-opted by far-right forces that turned it into a symbol of hate.

Feels Good Man had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker.

Hillary Bachelder’s feature directorial debut Represent will follow, airing on Oct. 26. Co-produced by Kartemquin Films, ITVS and Backbone Films, the doc provides an intimate look at three first-time female political candidates in the American Midwest as they confront entrenched political systems of power in their campaigns for elected office and fight to reshape local politics on their own terms.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip, the directorial debut of the HGTV Property Brothers co-host, will launch on ‘Independent Lens’ on Nov. 16.

The film follows Scott as he journeys across American to explore the country’s production of energy, as well as the “obstacles and opportunities for achieving energy freedom,” while conversing with senators, coal miners and solar panel installers.

Also joining the programming line-up is Belly of the Beast from Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning director and producer Erika Cohn. Premiering Nov. 23, the film provides an unflinching look at America’s criminal justice system through the eyes of current and formerly incarcerated women in the California state prison system.

Additional titles slated to premiere across the latest season of ‘Independent Lens’ include Marilyn Ness‘ Charm City (Dec. 7), Peter Nicks’ The Force (Dec. 14), and Catherine Bainbridge‘s Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (Dec. 21).

“The new season of ‘Independent Lens’ features a rich variety of films, each telling timely and fascinating stories that raise critically important questions that reflect the times in which we’re living,” said Lois Vossen, executive producer of ‘Independent Lens’, in a statement. “This season we explore the most extreme, hateful corners of the internet, as well as what it takes for women to pursue public office. We see the horrors faced by female inmates in today’s correctional system, and exactly what and who is stifling the growth of renewable energy in this country. These impressive films delve deep into the most pressing issues facing our nation, through the eyes of some of the most talented and incisive documentary filmmakers working today.”