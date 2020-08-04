People/Biz

Matchlight’s Jacqui Hayden boards Red Sky Productions

Red Sky Productions has appointed former Matchlight exec Jacqui Hayden to the newly created role of director of development. Hayden (pictured) will join the Glasgow-based indie, helmed by former UKTV exec Jane ...
By
August 4, 2020

Red Sky Productions has appointed former Matchlight exec Jacqui Hayden to the newly created role of director of development.

Hayden (pictured) will join the Glasgow-based indie, helmed by former UKTV exec Jane Rogerson and IWC Media executive producer Ross Harper, as the company seeks to capitalize on recent growth and new commissions for UK broadcasters.

Red Sky has recently won new commissions for Channel 4, including Autumn at Jimmy’s Farm (4 x 60 minutes) and Jimmy’s Big Bee Rescue (2 x 60 minutes), as well as a sophomore season renewal for BBC1 Scotland’s Tiny Lives (4 x 30 minutes).

Additionally, the Scottish company has developed and produced two quick turnaround series during current COVID-19 lockdown – Spring at Jimmy’s Farm (4×60′ for Channel 4) and Socially Distant with Susan Calman (6×30′ for BBC Scotland). The production firm is also in development on projects for a range of broadcasters.

Hayden most recently served as director of development at Matchlight, the independent television prodco based in Glasgow, where she was responsible for developing such returning series and critically acclaimed single documentaries as Channel 5′s The Highland Midwife, BBC Daytime’s Night Force, BBC1′s My Baby, Psychosis and Me and Transplant Tales, and BBC2′s Sold: Inside Christies.

Prior to Matchlight, Hayden was head of development at IWC Media, where she developed a diverse range of series including BBC1′s Mountain, BBC4′s Lost Kingdoms of Africa and ITV’s Robbie Coltrane’s B-Road Britain, among others.

“Red Sky has experienced significant growth over the past year, despite the very difficult past few months – and we’re grateful to the team here as well as our commissioning editors for securing important fast-turnaround and recent longer term-commissions,” said Red Sky’s joint MD’s Rogerson and Harper in a statement. “We see a real opportunity to capitalize on this growth and take advantage of our Nations and Regions status to expand the business. Jacqui’s fantastic experience and creative ability will help drive a new chapter for Red Sky.”

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • XY Chelsea
    Documentary

    MIPCOM Picks submission deadline extended
    By Realscreen Staff
    August 4, 2020
  • Dead Silent_4 (1)
    People/Biz

    Back to business: Campfire, Crazy Legs, Cream and Pioneer talk returning to work
    By Jillian Morgan
    July 31, 2020
  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM ’20 does away with stands, introduces MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes
    By Brendan Christie
    July 31, 2020
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
    Documentary

    “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “American Factory” nab 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 28, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author

    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search