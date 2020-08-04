Matchlight’s Jacqui Hayden boards Red Sky Productions

Red Sky Productions has appointed former Matchlight exec Jacqui Hayden to the newly created role of director of development.

Hayden (pictured) will join the Glasgow-based indie, helmed by former UKTV exec Jane Rogerson and IWC Media executive producer Ross Harper, as the company seeks to capitalize on recent growth and new commissions for UK broadcasters.

Red Sky has recently won new commissions for Channel 4, including Autumn at Jimmy’s Farm (4 x 60 minutes) and Jimmy’s Big Bee Rescue (2 x 60 minutes), as well as a sophomore season renewal for BBC1 Scotland’s Tiny Lives (4 x 30 minutes).

Additionally, the Scottish company has developed and produced two quick turnaround series during current COVID-19 lockdown – Spring at Jimmy’s Farm (4×60′ for Channel 4) and Socially Distant with Susan Calman (6×30′ for BBC Scotland). The production firm is also in development on projects for a range of broadcasters.

Hayden most recently served as director of development at Matchlight, the independent television prodco based in Glasgow, where she was responsible for developing such returning series and critically acclaimed single documentaries as Channel 5′s The Highland Midwife, BBC Daytime’s Night Force, BBC1′s My Baby, Psychosis and Me and Transplant Tales, and BBC2′s Sold: Inside Christies.

Prior to Matchlight, Hayden was head of development at IWC Media, where she developed a diverse range of series including BBC1′s Mountain, BBC4′s Lost Kingdoms of Africa and ITV’s Robbie Coltrane’s B-Road Britain, among others.

“Red Sky has experienced significant growth over the past year, despite the very difficult past few months – and we’re grateful to the team here as well as our commissioning editors for securing important fast-turnaround and recent longer term-commissions,” said Red Sky’s joint MD’s Rogerson and Harper in a statement. “We see a real opportunity to capitalize on this growth and take advantage of our Nations and Regions status to expand the business. Jacqui’s fantastic experience and creative ability will help drive a new chapter for Red Sky.”