MIPCOM Picks submission deadline extended

Realscreen is extending the deadline for submissions to its annual MIPCOM Picks feature, slated to run in our September/October issue and online.

You now have until August 11, 2020 to submit projects for consideration.

In Realscreen‘s MIPCOM Picks, our editorial team selects several “can’t miss” non-fiction projects making their way to the market for the first time in filmed form.

Here’s how it works. We’re accepting online clip submissions in seven categories:

• Unscripted/Reality

• Formats

• History and biography

• Lifestyle

• Music, Arts, Culture, Sport

• Political, Social & Religious/Current Affairs

• Science & Natural History

Upload your new clips (up to five minutes in length is fine, but smaller trailers in the two-minute range are perfectly acceptable as well), and our editorial panel will select the best of the submissions to feature in our upcoming MIPCOM issue and on realscreen.com. The clip the panel ranks highest will be named Best in Show, and the submitter will win a free pass to the Realscreen Summit in 2021*.

Of course, certain rules apply, and please note the conditions concerning the amount of clips allowed for submission:

i) Clips must be submitted through the Realscreen site (www.realscreen.com/upload – to the attention of Barry Walsh) on or before Tuesday, August 11, 2020. In the ‘Instructions’ box, please include some background on the project (production company partners, distributor/distributors, rights available, broadcasters, if any). (Ignore the ‘Advertiser’ box.) NOTE: Links to clips housed on other sites (Vimeo, YouTube, etc.) are also accepted and can be sent via email to Barry Walsh at bwalsh@brunico.com;

ii) Clips must be from new projects coming to MIP for the first time in finished, filmed form (projects previously pitched are acceptable, providing filming had not wrapped previous to MIPTV 2020);

iii) Up to two (2) clips may be submitted from any one production company, to a maximum of six (6) clips per distributor;

iv) Format suggestions: We would prefer QuickTimes, WMVs, or FLV files, and as we receive many submissions, we prefer that you send videos that are less than 5MB per 30 seconds. Please do not upload files which exceed that guideline as given the number of submissions typically received for this feature, very large files may have difficulty uploading;

v) The pass to the Realscreen Summit 2021 does not include transportation or accommodation and is non-transferable. Passes have no cash value.

Thanks and good luck!

*If the physical event doesn’t occur, the pass will be for its virtual replacement.