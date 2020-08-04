Nat Geo Documentary Films sets “The Last Ice”, “Blood on the Wall”

National Geographic Documentary Films is premiering two feature projects this fall, The Last Ice and Blood on the Wall.

The Last Ice (pictured) tells the story of Inuit communities in Canada and Greenland fighting to protect the rapidly disappearing Arctic.

As the sea between Canada and Greenland melts, the outside world sees “unprecedented opportunity” — oil and gas deposits, faster shipping routes, tourism and fishing. But for the more than 100,000 Inuit who live in the Arctic, development threatens to “upset the balance between their communities, land and wildlife.”

Filmed over four years and featuring interviews with community leaders, traditional hunters, activists and youth, the film is part of Nat Geo’s global, cross-platform “celebration” of its Pristine Seas project, which aims to help “protect the ocean’s last wild places.”

The Last Ice has screened at film festivals worldwide including Movies that Matter and Mountain Film, and will premiere on National Geographic Channel this October.

It is directed by Scott Ressler and executive produced by Enric Sala, National Geographic explorer-in-residence and founder of National Geographic Pristine Seas. Brian Newell is post-producer and editor, while Neil Gelinas is producer.

The hour-long special Pristine Seas (w/t), premiering this September, takes a look at the ocean conservation program founded by Sala in 2008.

From the coral reefs of Palau to the icebergs of the Russian Arctic to the kelp forests of the Juan Fernandez Islands, the special follows Sala and his team of marine biologists, explorers and filmmakers as they travel to help protect the oceans.

Elsewhere, Nat Geo will premiere Blood on the Wall from filmmakers and producing partners Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The film explores the internal and external influences on Mexico as it deals with key issues of migrant caravans from Central America heading to the U.S.

Featuring unprecedented first-person accounts from migrants on the road, farmers, narcos, security enforcers, journalists, presidents and diplomats, Blood on the Wall tells the story of how traffickers, “corrupt politicians” and business interests have “seized wealth and power, leaving everyday citizens desperately fighting for survival or needing to flee elsewhere for a better life.”

Blood on the Wall is National Geographic’s second collaboration with Junger and Quested following 2017′s Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis.