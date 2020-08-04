Sara Hinzman upped at A+E Networks 

A+E Networks has promoted Sara Hinzman with an expanded role to senior vice president of distribution and strategy.

Hinzman (pictured), who most recently served as vice president of content distribution, will now take on the responsibility of distribution strategy for the entertainment conglomerate’s portfolio of A&E, History and Lifetime products and services. She’ll also continue to oversee content distribution sales.

She will additionally be responsible for leading a team that works across distributors in the U.S. and Canada, and with distribution partners like AT&T, Comcast, Hulu, NCTC and others.

Based in New York, Hinzman will report into Jane Rice, EVP of content distribution and marketing at A+E Networks.

Previously, Hinzman spent 16 years at Showtime Networks in various roles, including as vice president of national accounts.

“Sara’s insight and keen acumen are exemplary, and her experience has proven instrumental in securing strategic deals and bringing success to our group and our business overall,” said Rice in a statement.