CBS sets “Love Island” season two premiere, outlines COVID-19 protocols

CBS has set an August premiere date for the second season of Love Island just a few weeks after reports emerged that ITV Entertainment had begun preproduction on the reality competition in Las Vegas.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with a new cast of “Islanders” for the U.S. version of the format, which will shoot its second season sequestered in a “bubble” at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Though the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined the original UK version of the format, with both its spring and winter editions on ice, producer ITV Entertainment — part of ITV America – is implementing “specific health and safety protocols” to prevent the spread of the virus.

Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined bubbles where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation.

Crew and staff will also be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing.

Measures also include “stringent” and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas. COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce the health and safety measures.

Love Island‘s two-hour premiere kicks off Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.

Episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m. following the premiere, including a two-hour episode each Saturday at 8 p.m. that will feature the “best moments of the week,” interviews and “never-before-seen” footage.

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.

The cast will be announced closer to premiere, according to CBS.

Love Island – the first season of the U.S. version shot in Fiji – follows a group of singles who embark on a summer of “love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships.” Every few days, the Islanders must couple up — and those who fail to find a partner risk being “dumped” from the island.

Contestants must also “win the hearts of viewers” who have the opportunity to shape events on screen, and ultimately crown one couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with “both love and the cash prize.”