People/Biz

Arturo Sampson Alazraki boards Exile Content as production head

Los Angeles- and Mexico City-based film and TV studio Exile Content has named Arturo Sampson Alazraki as its head of production. Based in Mexico, Sampson Alazarki (pictured) will oversee the company’s ...
By
August 6, 2020

Los Angeles- and Mexico City-based film and TV studio Exile Content has named Arturo Sampson Alazraki as its head of production.

Based in Mexico, Sampson Alazarki (pictured) will oversee the company’s unscripted and scripted projects across Mexico, Spain, the U.S. and Colombia.

Sampson Alazraki joins from Gloria, where he was partner, and its sister company Canana. His prior credits include producer on Miss Bala, Salt & Fire by Werner Herzog, and directed the documentaries The Latest in Fashion and co-directed 20 and 10, The Fire, The Word.  

Sampson Alazraki was born in México City, and studied film at Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica. He was selected into the Berlinale Talent Campus in 2005 and received the Young Artists Fellowship 2009-2010 for screenwriting.

“We are very excited to welcome Arturo as our new head of production,” said Exile’s president of content Daniel Eilemberg in a statement. “His addition adds a physical production component to our work, further ensuring the highest quality on all our projects. I am looking forward to working closely with him on upcoming projects.”

“Arturo’s hire sets Exile Content up for further success, solidifying our management structure and opening new lines of revenue,” added Alejandro Uribe, chief executive officer at Exile. “All of us at Exile are looking forward to learning from Arturo’s extensive industry experience and seeing him enrich our projects.”

Founded by Isaac Lee in 2018 and led by CEO Alejandro Uribe, the Spanish and English-language prodco is behind three seasons of Netflix’s El Chapo and Who Killed Malcolm X.

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • Frances-Berwick-Executive-Headshot-2
    People/Biz

    NBCUniversal shuffles TV, streaming businesses; Paul Telegdy exits
    By Jillian Morgan
    August 6, 2020
  • XY Chelsea
    Documentary

    MIPCOM Picks submission deadline extended
    By Realscreen Staff
    August 4, 2020
  • Dead Silent_4 (1)
    People/Biz

    Back to business: Campfire, Crazy Legs, Cream and Pioneer talk returning to work
    By Jillian Morgan
    July 31, 2020
  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM ’20 does away with stands, introduces MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes
    By Brendan Christie
    July 31, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search