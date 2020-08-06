Arturo Sampson Alazraki boards Exile Content as production head

Los Angeles- and Mexico City-based film and TV studio Exile Content has named Arturo Sampson Alazraki as its head of production.

Based in Mexico, Sampson Alazarki (pictured) will oversee the company’s unscripted and scripted projects across Mexico, Spain, the U.S. and Colombia.

Sampson Alazraki joins from Gloria, where he was partner, and its sister company Canana. His prior credits include producer on Miss Bala, Salt & Fire by Werner Herzog, and directed the documentaries The Latest in Fashion and co-directed 20 and 10, The Fire, The Word.

Sampson Alazraki was born in México City, and studied film at Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica. He was selected into the Berlinale Talent Campus in 2005 and received the Young Artists Fellowship 2009-2010 for screenwriting.

“We are very excited to welcome Arturo as our new head of production,” said Exile’s president of content Daniel Eilemberg in a statement. “His addition adds a physical production component to our work, further ensuring the highest quality on all our projects. I am looking forward to working closely with him on upcoming projects.”

“Arturo’s hire sets Exile Content up for further success, solidifying our management structure and opening new lines of revenue,” added Alejandro Uribe, chief executive officer at Exile. “All of us at Exile are looking forward to learning from Arturo’s extensive industry experience and seeing him enrich our projects.”

Founded by Isaac Lee in 2018 and led by CEO Alejandro Uribe, the Spanish and English-language prodco is behind three seasons of Netflix’s El Chapo and Who Killed Malcolm X.