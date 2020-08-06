BBC2 sets Michael Palin doc, Manchester factual series

BBC2 has set four-part documentary with Michael Palin from Firecrest Films and a factual series on Manchester’s “billion pound property boom” from Minnow Films.

Michael Palin’s Travels will see Palin (pictured) reflect on moments from his travel shows Around The World In 80 Days, Pole To Pole, Full Circle and Sahara, discussing the personal and professional challenges of the journeys.

In each hour-long episode, Palin is joined by other “famous fans,” colleagues and “television travelers” who have “admired his work.”

Simon Reeve, Joanna Lumley, Ade Adepitan, Bruce Parry, Ed Balls, Greg James, Nicola Coughlan, Kari Herbert, Ed Byrne and Amar Latif will pay tribute to Palin and talk about their about their travelling adventures.

Michael Palin’s Travels was commissioned by Patrick Holland, channel editor for BBC2, and Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, history and religion. The commissioning editor is Beejal Patel and the executive producer for Firecrest Films is Iain Scollay.

Headed to the pubcaster this summer, Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom meets the people living and working at the center of Manchester’s housing boom.

Filmed over 12 months, primarily within a one mile radius of the city center, Manctopia zooms in on the personalities who find themselves interconnected — from the millionaire looking for the “perfect penthouse” to the mom in search of an affordable home.

Narrated by Mancunian Sally Lindsay, the 4 x 60-minute series aims to speak to the property developers and decision makers shaping the city and the communities who are struggling to keep up but want to keep calling their part of Manchester home.

The program also meets some of the 5,000 unhoused people across the city and looks at the “services and charities out there to support them.”

Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom was commissioned by Holland and Sillery. The eommissioning editor is Emma Loach.

Manctopia is executive produced by Grace Reynolds and Sophie Leonard.