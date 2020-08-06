Exclusive: Joanna Zwickel to lead MY Entertainment’s premium content division

Michael Yudin‘s New York-headquartered indie MY Entertainment (MYE) has tapped former MRC Studios executive Joanna Zwickel to lead its newly formed premium content division as part of the company’s push to maximize the value of its intellectual property.

Zwickel (pictured) will serve as head of development for the newly-minted One Foot Forward Entertainment, where she will have oversight of MYE’s move into premium content targeted at all major streaming services.

She reports into MYE president Michael Yudin and Joe Townley, chief operating officer and executive producer.

One Foot Forward will continue to produce non-scripted entertainment programs under the MY Entertainment brand as the studio focuses on the “booming” premium content marketplace.

MY Entertainment, for its part, has managed to keep 10 non-scripted projects in production throughout the enduring COVID-19 pandemic.

Zwickel joins MYE from MRC Studios, where she served as VP of television development. Before that, she held a number of senior roles at several top-performing companies, including serving as head of TV development at The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard; and manager of Blumhouse Productions’ television division.

The experienced development executive and producer’s recent projects include Hulu’s critically acclaimed documentary Fyre Fraud, Sundance’s true crime series No One Saw a Thing, HBO’s Liberty: Mother of Exiles and Peacock’s scripted series Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum.

“MY Entertainment has evolved over the years from the days of producing for only three national networks, through some of the first-ever branded entertainment successes, navigating 500 cable channels and now an infinite number of platforms and devices to consume content,” Yudin said in a statement. “We have always been able to successfully answer the call to supply quality ‘sticky’ content that has proven to be rating successes whatever the requirement. We are therefore thrilled to have Joanna lead us into the world of streamers, where we believe we will continue in this same tradition.”

“Michael and his team have maintained a thriving business model, while allowing room to change and grow as the industry continues to pivot towards streaming,” Zwickel added. “I’m thrilled to join Michael’s team and excited about launching a premium content division to produce fresh and original programming with top-tier talent.”