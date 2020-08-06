Extra: DIGA Studios launches podcast arm; Armoza Formats, Fred Media ink sales

DIGA Studios forms podcast division

DIGA Studios has launched a podcasting arm, DIGA Sounds, which will produce both unscripted and unscripted audio content.

The podcasting division’s first output is the scripted anthology series Heavy Metal Presents: Wonderwerk, and two more interview formats slated for launch this summer.

In addition to WonderWerk, DIGA Sounds has two additional podcast series slated for release later this summer: Mindspace, which is hosted by journalist Geoff Boucher, uses comic book mythology to explore the inspiration and creative process of entertainment’s biggest names, while Badass Jews, co-produced with MaggieVision, is an interview-format series hosted by comedian Aaron Berg that dives into growing up and thriving as a Jewish person in America.

Armoza Formats sends three titles into South Africa

South African prodco The TVSmiths has picked up three Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, for local adaptation.

As part of the deal, the formats include dating format Queens of Love (pictured), studio-based challenge show Double or Nothing and dating show Guys in Disguise.

Developed by Armoza, Queens of Love is a one-hour format that follows three fabulous queens as they help four potential suitors audition for the heart of an individual unlucky in love.

From Armoza Formats, Studio Glam and NBA Productions, Double or Nothing is a one-hour format takes a pair of contestants who have a mission and pick an opponent. The couple must decide if they can do the mission better than the challenger, twice as well.

The 30-minute format Guys in Disguise, from Artza Productions, Armoza Formats and Roy Even Tov, features one single going on a date with two secret admirers who are fully disguised.

Germany’s I Can See Your Voice gets airdate

The German version of music mystery primetime series I Can See Your Voice will premiere on RTL on Aug. 18 and 19.

Keshet International-owned Tresor TV are producing the South Korean music format where a music star and one superfan must sort out which candidates are a good or bad singers using the contestant’s singing voice as their only clue. The last remaining candidate will win the opportunity to sing a duet with the musical star.

RTL’s German adaptation of I Can See Your Voice will be hosted by Daniel Hartwich with a celebrity panel team of Evelyn Burdecki, Jorge Gonzalez, Thomas Hermanns, Tim Malzer and Judith Rakers.

Fred Media’s Emergency sells to Sweden, New Zealand

Melbourne- and London-based distribution house Fred Media has sold its medical observational documentary series Emergency to several international networks ahead of its debut on Discovery UK’S Really.

The 10 x 60-minute series, premiering on Aug. 10 on Really, has sold to TV4 in Sweden, Mediaworks’ Three in New Zealand, RTL Netherlands and RTB in Brunei.

More deals are pending in Europe and North America.

Produced by WTFN for Nine Network in Australia, the series follows a medical staff working in one of Australia’s biggest emergency hospitals, The Royal Melbourne.