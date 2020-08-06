Magical Elves names chief operating officer

Los Angeles-based non-fiction prodco Magical Elves, part of The Tinopolis Group, has promoted Dan Murphy to the post of chief operating officer.

Murphy (pictured), who most recently served as SVP of production and operations, will succeed Casey Kriley in the role. Kriley was named co-CEO last August alongside Jo Sharon.

In his newly expanded role, Murphy will be tasked with aligning the company’s daily operations, including finance, physical production, and strategic growth across Magical Elves’ portfolio of titles.

Murphy joined Magical Elves more than 12 years ago and has produced or overseen production on more than 1,000 hours of unscripted content, including Bravo’s Top Chef and Project Runway; Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Don’t F**k This Up, Sugar Rush and Nailed It!; HBO’s Project Greenlight; and Oxygen’s Cold Justice and In Defense Of.

Prior to joining Magical Elves in 2008, Murphy was the VP of production for MTV West Coast at MTV Networks on such series as The Osbournes, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessicaand Making the Band.

“Dan’s tremendous institutional knowledge and commitment to the company make him the clear choice for this position,” said co-CEO’s Kriley and Sharon in a statement. “He is a valued leader on our team, and over the past year as we stepped into our new positions, has proven to have the vision needed to drive the company forward.”