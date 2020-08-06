Painless Productions, Dan Pearson team for premium unscripted projects

Los Angeles-based Painless Productions has entered a co-production partnership with Dan Pearson and his Dan 4 Entertainment to develop and produce premium unscripted programming with a focus on social justice, organized crime and subculture programming as well as Black-led celebrity formats.

Pearson (pictured left) will work closely alongside Jim Casey (right), Painless CEO, as well as Nicole Reed, VP of development, and Ross Kaiman, VP of creative.

D4E creates, produces and manages projects across television, film, music and sports.

Pearson developed and served as executive producer for Investigation Discovery’s I Married a Mobster, and produced the Discovery documentary Harlem Diaries: Nine Voices of Resilience and the feature documentary Justifiable Homicide for Gabriel Films.

He is currently producing a 1980s mob series for Showtime with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way as well as The Secret Life of Ralph Natale, based on Pearson’s book The Last Don Standing about notorious Philadelphia mob boss Ralph Natale.

D4E is also producing the Donna Hylton story A Little Piece of Light based on Hylton’s biography.

“As a Black man in America, oftentimes, our stories are an afterthought; not any longer,” Pearson said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Painless Productions to give voice to the voiceless and bring light to the darkness. No matter the topic, we will tell everyone’s story with respect and dignity but most importantly the truth.”