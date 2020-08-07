Unscripted

HBO Max teams with Ava DuVernay for unscripted series on filmmaking

HBO Max has ordered the half-hour unscripted series One Perfect Shot, to be executive produced and narrated by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (13th). The series — inspired by a popular Twitter account of ...
By
August 7, 2020

HBO Max has ordered the half-hour unscripted series One Perfect Shot, to be executive produced and narrated by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (13th).

The series — inspired by a popular Twitter account of the same name — will celebrate “iconic movie moments.” Each episode arms one acclaimed director with an “arsenal of visual tools” to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots.

With the use of technology, directors will “literally” enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360-degree moments that allow viewers to join an “immersive exploration of moviemaking.”

Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.

One Perfect Shot is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television with DuVernay’s (pictured) Array Filmworks.

With DuVernay, executive producers are Lee Metzger and Neil Miller. The series is co-executive produced by Bruce Robertson.

Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will co-executive produce for Array Filmworks.

Photo credit: Danielle Levitt, August Images 

 

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

