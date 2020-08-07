HBO throws down “Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth”

HBO Sports and StreetSmartVideo will document the rise and fall of New York sports radio personality Craig Carton in a new HBO documentary airing in the fall.



Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth follows the radio co-host of Boomer & Carton (pictured) rise – owning luxury homes in Tribeca and New Jersey, interviewing sports stars, and organizing celebrity games at Yankee Stadiums — and descent, including his secret gambling addiction and FBI arrest, his trial and conviction to fraud charges.



In addition to candid and intimate interviews with Carton, the film also probes his former co-host Boomer Esiason, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the Boomer & Carton sidekick crew of Al Dukes, Jerry Recco and Eddie Scozzare, WFAN boss Mark Chernoff and several of the journalists who covered his downfall.



Directed and produced by StreetSmartVideo’s Martin Dunn and Marie McGovern, Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth will premiere on HBO on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



“Craig Carton’s radio persona gained him a public following, while his private struggles lost him everything one casino run at a time,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports, in a statement. “Many knew Carton, but never knew his secrets, as we learn from Carton himself in this documentary about success, self-destruction, lies and Blackjack.”



“Craig gave us unprecedented access to his world as it was crumbling around him,” added McGovern. “We see Craig in real-time as he weathers public scrutiny and endures private pain. The emotion is real and raw.”