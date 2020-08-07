Docs

Konwiser Brothers take “The World’s Most Dangerous Radio Station”

Los Angeles-based Konwiser Brothers Media has acquired the rights to the feature-length documentary The World’s Most Dangerous Radio Station.  The documentary, which will begin filming in early 2021, is slated to chart ...
By
August 7, 2020

Los Angeles-based Konwiser Brothers Media has acquired the rights to the feature-length documentary The World’s Most Dangerous Radio Station. 

The documentary, which will begin filming in early 2021, is slated to chart the Los Angeles radio station 1580 KDAY and its programmer Greg Mack (pictured) who fostered the early days of hip-hop music.

The film will venture back 37 years to when radio stations, retailers and record labels were rejecting hip hop, and 1580 KDAY, an AM radio station in Los Angeles, became a haven for artists like Jay Z, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Run DMC, Queen Latifah, Ice-T and more.

The World’s Most Dangerous Radio Station will also feature rare recordings, “lost” broadcasts, never-before-seen home movie footage, basement tapes and interviews. In addition to telling the story of the station and its programmer, it also shows Los Angeles in the late 1980s.

The project is produced by Kip and Kern Konwiser, Greg Mack and Luce Gordon.

The Konwiser Brothers are behind the TNT documentary On Hallowed Ground: Streetball Champions of Rucker Park, and the inspiring STEM short doc Make It Work.

“I never think of this as ‘my story,’ rather one that changed an industry and gave voice to so many talented artists with whom I’m honored to reconnect via this film,” said Mack in a statement. “I know that through Kip and Kern’s commitment to purpose-driven filmmaking, the Konwiser brothers are the perfect partners with whom to collaborate on this project of a lifetime.”

