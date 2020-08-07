“Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton to direct “Two-Front War”

Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton has been tapped to direct the limited docuseries Two-Front War.

Produced by LeVar Burton Entertainment and Lou Reda Productions, the multi-perspective series will serve as an exploration into the two-pronged war for freedom abroad and at on America’s shores.

The timely docuseries will provide first-hand accounts from African American war veterans, activists, journalists, students and civilians to connect America’s fight for Civil Rights and the struggle for equality by Black soldiers on the frontlines of the Vietnam War.

No broadcaster or streaming platform has yet been attached to the project.

“Two-Front War has been a passion project for us for nearly 10 years and we are extremely excited to have LeVar’s truly unique point of view as director. With LeVar, we are confident we will find the perfect home for this limited series,” said Marc L. Reda in a statement.

“I have looked long and hard to find a subject that inspires me to want to bring my voice to the field of documentary filmmaking. Both the Vietnam War and the movement for Civil Rights in America, are events that not only dominated my childhood and adolescence, they have gone a long way towards shaping the man and the storyteller I am today,” Burton added.