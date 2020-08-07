“The Next Thing You Eat”, “I Am Greta” lead Hulu’s non-scripted slate

Disney-backed streamer Hulu unveiled a tasty new slate of unscripted titles at its Television Critics Association summer press tour showcase, which was held digitally today (Aug. 7).

Included in the raft of new titles is the straight-to-series order for The Next Thing You Eat, a six-part docuseries from James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang (Ugly Delicious) and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?).

Produced by Tremolo Productions and Majordomo Media for Vox Media Studios, the culinary series charts the stories of seismic change taking place across the world of food and how the COVID-19 pandemic affects restaurants across the globe, and people’s fundamental relationship to food.

The Next Thing You Eat is executive produced by Chang, Christopher Chen, Dave O’Connor and Chris Ying for Majordomo Media; Neville and Caitrin Rogers on behalf of Tremolo Productions; and Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm.

Padding Hulu’s Original food programming slate is the 10-episode second season renewal for breakout series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. Produced by Brooklyn’s Part2 Pictures, the culinary travelogue (pictured) follows the award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi as she undertakes a journey across America to explore the diverse food cultures of various immigrant groups while seeking out the individuals who have heavily shaped what American food is today.

Elsewhere, the Walt Disney Company-owned streamer has set a Nov. 13 premiere date for Nathan Grossman’s feature-length I Am Greta, which provides insight into the life of world-famous 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Hulu Original Documentary will follow the teenage Swede on her international crusade to convince politicians and the general public to listen to the scientists about the world’s environmental problems.

Wrapping the platform’s non-scripted slate is the Maya Rudolph-narrated Eater’s Guide to the World.

Developed and produced by Vox Media Studios and Eater, the seven-part Hulu Original series explores some of the most unexpected culinary destinations around the world to be served “an epic meal,” while drinking and dining with locals along the way. Featured locales include the Pacific Northwest, Casablanca, Tijuana and Costa Rica.

Mumm, Lauren Cynamon, Mark W. Olsen and Amanda Kludt serve as executive producers.