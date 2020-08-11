Unscripted

HGTV greenlights Tiffany Brooks-fronted “$50K Three Ways”

Discovery-owned network HGTV has greenlit a new home improvement series featuring interior designer and HGTV Smart Home 2020 host Tiffany Brooks. Produced by Beyond Entertainment, $50K Three Ways (working title; 10 x 30 minutes) will ...
By
August 11, 2020

Discovery-owned network HGTV has greenlit a new home improvement series featuring interior designer and HGTV Smart Home 2020 host Tiffany Brooks.

Produced by Beyond Entertainment, $50K Three Ways (working title; 10 x 30 minutes) will follow Brooks (pictured) as she provides Chicago homeowners with distinctive design plans for three entirely different spaces within their own homes.

Brooks and her team will then provide a complete US$50,000 transformation of the chosen space once homeowners make their selection.

The interior designer was previously crowned the winner of HGTV Design Star in 2013 and most recently served as host and designer for HGTV< Smart Home 2020.

$50K Three Ways, which also encompasses a standalone hour-long special, is slated to premiere on HGTV in 2021.

Beyond’s Michael Krupat, John Luscombe and Nina Joseph Makovski  serve as executive producers alongside HGTV’s Bridget Cleary and Jodi Scheer.

“Tiffany’s work on HGTV Smart Home 2020 and her guest turns on such hit series as Rock the Block have been lighting up HGTV for years,” said Jane Latman, HGTV president, in a statement. “Her magnetic personality and classic design style with an edgy twist has made Tiffany one of our most popular stars.”

