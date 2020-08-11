Peter Salmon, Lucinda Hicks appointed top posts for Banijay UK team

Paris-headquartered Banijay has solidified its leadership team in the UK, naming Endemol Shine Group executives Peter Salmon and Lucinda Hicks as executive chairman and CEO, respectively.

Salmon (pictured left), who was formerly ESG chief creative officer, will take on oversight of Banijay’s 25 unscripted and scripted production labels in the UK, while Hicks (right), who was previously territory chief operating officer, will be responsible for the business’s daily operations.

In their new roles, the pair will work in unison to devise and implement the company’s UK integration plans to combine Banijay and Endemol Shine Group by the end of 2020.

Their appointments will take effect in September.

The restructuring will mean that current Endemol Shine UK CEO Richard Johnston (below) will exit the business after more than five years in the role.

Johnston was appointed CEO in January 2015 after overseeing the merger of the Endemol and Shine companies in the UK. Under his leadership, the UK group had experienced consistent growth, according to the company, via its SVOD revenues and regional production.

“Already heavily engaged in the country’s business and tapped into much of its network, Peter and Lucinda were in a prime position to take the group through the next stage of its journey,” said Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti in a statement. “Brimming with IP and some of the best minds in the business, I’ve no doubt Banijay UK, with them at the helm, will continue to be at the epicentre of devising original and innovative brands, which get the world talking.”

Salmon added: “It’s a great moment to land one of the biggest production jobs in the world. Having worked across our U.K. slate from a global perspective for nearly five years, I know how exciting the shows and producers are.

“In Lucinda Hicks I also have a terrific partner — bright, hard-working and a lot of fun,” Salmon continued. “Together, we are dedicated to building an inclusive and ambitious operation, where our teams have the support, direction and leadership they need but also the autonomy and freedom necessary to deliver the best ideas on the planet. The future here is very bright and given our producers have really shone throughout lockdown — they’ve been clever, innovative and resilient — I’ve no doubt we can go on to do great things together.”

“It’s great to be combining this tremendous talent, entrepreneurialism and IP under one roof.” Hicks commented. “I look forward to working with Peter to build a combined creative portfolio renowned for its standout, world-class titles, driving innovation and originality and being at the forefront of positive change in the industry.”

Banijay UK’s non-scripted production slate includes MasterChef, Ambulance, Big Brother, The Island with Bear Grylls, Eat Well for Less, Hunted and Location, Location, Location.