People/Biz

Jeff Gaspin joins “Unscripted and Unprepared”

The latest edition of the Unscripted and Unprepared podcast, produced by Main Event Media president Jimmy Fox in partnership with Realscreen, is online now. This episode features Jeff Gaspin, former chairman of ...
By
August 12, 2020

The latest edition of the Unscripted and Unprepared podcast, produced by Main Event Media president Jimmy Fox in partnership with Realscreen, is online now.

This episode features Jeff Gaspin, former chairman of NBCU Television Entertainment and currently president of Los Angeles-based production studio and talent management company Primary Wave Entertainment. In conversation with Fox, Gaspin discusses his multi-faceted tenure at NBCU, his work in cable via networks such as VH1 and Bravo, the origins of such unscripted hits as The Apprentice and The Biggest Loser, the current state of the television entertainment landscape and yes, the truth behind the fabled “US$200,000 bathroom.”

The new episode is now available via iTunesStitcher, PodBean and Spotify, among other outlets.

Past episodes of Unscripted and Unprepared, a series of conversations with the most influential players in the unscripted television industry, have featured Brian Volk-Weiss, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, Howard T. Owens, Arthur SmithBrent MontgomeryNancy GlassMark Itkin, Jonathan MurrayCori AbrahamThom Beers, World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey, former Epix unscripted head Rachel Brill, History’s Eli Lehrer, Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman, ID’s Jane Latman, TLC’s Jason Sarlanis, ITV America’s David Eilenberg, and Showtime’s Vinnie Malhotra, among many others.

Jimmy Fox’s production credits with Main Event Media include CNN’s United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and Amazon’s Inside Jokes.

