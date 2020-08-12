Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions signs first-look deal with Apple

Apple has signed a first-look deal with acclaimed director Martin Scorsese and his Sikelia Productions.

The multi-year deal includes both film and TV projects for the company’s subscription streaming service, Apple TV+.

Outside of his storied career as a scripted filmmaker, Scorsese (pictured) is also behind such acclaimed documentary films as Netflix’s Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019).

Other non-fiction films include The 50 Year Argument; George Harrison: Living in the Material World; No Direction Home: Bob Dylan; The Blues; My Voyage to Italy; The Last Waltz; A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies; Public Speaking; and Italianamerican.

The director and his Sikelia Productions are currently in pre-production on a scripted film for Apple TV+ titled Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.