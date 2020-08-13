Brook Lapping’s Greg Sanderson to lead Zinc Media Group’s London TV operations

British factual producer Zinc Media Group has tapped Brook Lapping managing director Greg Sanderson as director of the overall company’s London television operations.

Effective immediately, Sanderson (pictured) will be responsible for further fueling the company’s growth across its four factual brands in London. These include specialist factual studio Blakeway; current affairs and investigations prodco Brook Lapping; documentary and television shop Films of Record; and factual formats and daytime producer Reef Television.

The newly created post serves as part of Zinc Media’s broader transformation plan unveiled by CEO Mark Browning at the end of 2019, and follows the launch of Zinc’s branded content division, headed by Dominic de Terville.

Sanderson joined Zinc Media Group in 2015 as MD of Brook Lapping, expanding the label’s portfolio of landmark current affairs and investigative programming into new areas and with new broadcast partners. He was most recently named interim MD for Zinc Television London.

His factual production credits include popular factual series, formats and documentaries such as Monty Don’s History of the British Garden, Lost Kingdoms of South America, Don’t Tell the Bride, Buried Secrets of World War II and the Academy Award-winning Man on Wire.

Sanderson began his career at Touch Productions and Flashback TV before moving to the BBC as an editorial executive for BBC ‘Storyville’, rising to executive producer the following year. An employee of the BBC for nine years, Sanderson has been responsible for exec producing BBC Proms and Proms Extra, an eight-week concert series of daily orchestral classical music. His credits also include projects such as The Art of China(BBC4), Dancing Cheek to Cheek: An Intimate History of Dance (BBC4) and A Cook Abroad (BBC2).

“Commissioners are now seeing the benefits of our move to a unified creative team, delivering a full range of factual genres, organized under four distinct labels, operating collaboratively from our new London HQ,” said Zinc Media Group CEO Browning in a statement. “Now is the time to have a single leader of this team to oversee the growth in high-quality programs to all our customers.

Browning added: “Greg has contributed a huge amount to our transformation plan. He is an experienced and talented program-maker, a great leader and a source of fantastic creative ideas. He’s an asset to our senior team and is the ideal person to help lead our London-based labels through the next phase of growth.”