Extra: tvN orders CJ ENM, Bunim/Murray’s “Cash Back”; “Lingo” heads to ITV

Korea’s tvN commissions Cash Back

South Korean network tvN has ordered six episodes of game show Cash Back (pictured), co-developed by CJ ENM and Bunim/Murray Productions, following two pilot episodes.

In the format, top athletes navigate obstacles to bank money in the form of Moneymojis – objects in various shapes, sizes and weights that are hard to move. Moneymojis must be collected from the obstacle course and brought to a vault.

The studio game show will return in August with a bigger scale, upgraded games, and features Korean athletes, including volleyball player Kim Yohan.

CJ ENM (Asia) and Banijay Rights (world excluding Asia) have international distribution rights.

Lingo heads to ITV

Produced by Objective Media Group’s label Wildcard Television, the quick-thinking competition series Lingo is set to air on ITV in the UK this winter.

The 30 x 60-minute series is presented by actor and comedian Adil Ray and sees contestant pairs pitted against each other in a battle to find words to win a cash prize.

The Lingo format has aired for 29 years in France with more than 500 episodes in the U.S. It was recently rebooted in the Netherlands.

Lingo was commissioned by ITV head of entertainment Katie Rawcliffe and ITV commissioning editor Lara Akeju. Executive producers are Andrew Cartmell, Ed de Burgh and Ben Shephard for Wildcard, and Pam Cavannagh for Objective Media Group North.

Lingo is an IDTV (All3Media) and Talpa TV format, distributed by All3Media International.

Nippon’s Mute It gains special

Japan’s Nippon TV has announced that Mute It! has been greenlit for a two-hour special.

Set to air during primetime Friday (Aug. 14), the game show special will have new themes, including pirates, treasure island, secret caves and jungles.

The game show has one rule — don’t make any sounds — as contestants play four stages of games in the Hall of Silence. It originally aired on Nippon TV in 2019, and moved to primetime in March 2020.