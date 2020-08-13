Love Nature orders “New Kids in the Wild” from Off The Fence, ARTE

Docs

August 13, 2020

Blue Ant Media-owned wildlife and nature brand Love Nature has commissioned New Kids in the Wild, to be coproduced by Off The Fence and ARTE.

The 5 x 60-minute series follows the first months in the lives of five baby animals, each episode delving into the experience of a different animal.

Animals include Usana the cheetah cub (pictured), who fights off jackals; Ravi, the young lion-tailed macaque, who evades a king cobra; Lyca, the wild-dog pup, who helps her family track an antelope; Chinga, the lion cub who forms a bond with her sister; and Chico, the capuchin who learns how to use stone-age tools to open nuts.

Shot in UHD, the production crew worked with scientists to capture close-ups of the animals and their families. Additionally, 4K drone shots provide a view of the distinct wild regions in which the animals live.

New Kids in the Wild is executive produced by Debbie Hinnigan from Off The Fence. James Manfull will executive produce the series on behalf of Love Nature.

Blue Ant International will oversee pre-sales and licensing exclusively in the U.S. and Canada.

