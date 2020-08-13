Sundance Institute names Respond and Reimagine Plan grantees

Sundance Institute has revealed the organizations that have received funding from the organization’s Respond and Reimagine Plan, created in April to help artists and organizations impacted by COVID-19.

Sixty percent of the US$1 million fund was distributed earlier this summer to 103 Institute-curated artists in the spring/summer Sundance Institute Labs, taking place digitally through Sundance Collab, and via Artist Relief.

The Institute is providing 39 non-recoupable grants, totalling $405,500, to organizations including The Aadizookaan, a cultural production and storytelling Indigenous company; BlackStar Projects, which highlights Black, Brown and Indigenous filmmakers; Māoriland Film Festival; and Third Horizon, a Caribbean filmmaker collective.

Other organizations receiving grant funds include: Ambulante, Anakaa Films, Asian-American Documentary Network (A-Doc), Asociación de Documentalistas de Puerto Rico, The Black TV & Film Collective, Bophana Audiovisual Resource Center, Beirut DC, Brown Girls Doc Mafia, Center for Asian American Media, Corporación Chilena del Documental CCDoc, Corporación Cinememoria/EDOC Documentary Film Festival, COUSIN, Detroit Narrative Agency, DocA — Documentary Africa, Docubox The East African Documentary Film Fund, Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, Encounters South African International Documentary Festival, Filmlab: Palestine, First People’s Fund, Frameline, HEVA Fund, Justice For My Sister Collective, Latino Filmmakers Network, Leeway Foundation, Mezcla Media Collective, The National Association of Latino Independent Producers, NewFilmmakers Los Angeles, Nicho 54, Outfest, Reflection for Arts Training and Development, Tebere Arts Foundation, Third Horizon, Visual Communications Media, and Zoukak Theatre Company and Cultural Association.

The goal of the initiative is to extend these flexible funds to storytelling organizations and artist collectives that serve an important role in their communities. The grants can be used to support artists and/or to strengthen the organizations for their ongoing work.

Grantees were selected by nominations from a network of peer arts organizations, funders, and Sundance Institute alumni artists.