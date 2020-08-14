FilmRise teams with Peninsula TV, Sky Studios on first original production

New York-based film and TV distributor FilmRise has marked its first foray into original production with its forensic investigation series Bloodline Detectives, hosted by Nancy Grace.

Bloodline Detectives will detail cold case murder investigations that have been solved by detectives who have looked to familial DNA search, which pinpoints an unknown criminal’s relatives and traces the path of a family tree to reveal the killer. The forensic method has been previously used to reveal the identities of such notoriously elusive criminals as “The Golden State Killer” and “The Grim Sleeper”.

Each episode of the series will integrate key witness testimony with new forensic and psychological expert interviews, as well as archival and reconstructed footage, to demonstrate how traditional investigative methods can now be enhanced by forensic science.

The true crime series is produced by FilmRise and LA-based prodco Peninsula Television in partnership with Sky Studios.

Grace and producing partner John Terenzio will serve as executive producers alongside FilmRise’s Danny Fisher, Goetz Grossmann and Max Einhorn. Peninsula Television’s David Harvey is also listed as an exec producer.

Genesis TV will syndicate the 20-episode series and it will premiere nationwide on Oct. 3 on more than 200 stations, followed by a planned rollout on streaming platforms in 2021.

“Forensic technology is changing the way criminal investigations are conducted,” said Grace in a statement. “No doubt familial DNA will help solve cases that have remained open for decades, like those presented in Bloodline Detectives, and will contribute to a sense of healing for victims and their families.”

“We are perfectly positioned to bring Bloodline Detectives to market as our first originally produced branded series having built tremendous engagement with streaming audiences in the true crime genre with Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files and other crime series from around the world,” added Fisher, CEO of FilmRise.