Docs

PBS, BBC to explore exotic wildlife in “Islands of Wonder”

American and British public broadcasters PBS and the BBC are gearing up to uncover some of the most exotic creatures and cultures found on some of Earth’s most remote islands. Produced ...
By
August 14, 2020

American and British public broadcasters PBS and the BBC are gearing up to uncover some of the most exotic creatures and cultures found on some of Earth’s most remote islands.

Produced by BBC Studios, Islands of Wonder will seek to reveal how isolated and tropical environments provide shelter for some of the most unique wildlife and human cultures found nowhere else on the planet.

The three-part series will venture to the world’s oldest island in Madagascar, the third largest island in Borneo, and the most remote island chain on Earth in Hawaii to discover how these animals have developed and adapted to survive in their surroundings.

Islands of Wonder premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on PBS. The three-parter will also be made available to stream via PBS.org and the PBS Video app. 

Mark Brownlow serves as executive producer with Kathryn Jeffs as series producer. Michael J. Hayes narrates.

TAGS:
, , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Bill McGoldrick Headshot
    People/Biz

    “We’re just getting started in unscripted”: Bill McGoldrick talks Peacock originals
    By Jillian Morgan
    August 14, 2020
  • Peter Salmon
    People/Biz

    Peter Salmon, Lucinda Hicks appointed top posts for Banijay UK team
    By Daniele Alcinii
    August 11, 2020
  • Frances-Berwick-Executive-Headshot-2
    People/Biz

    NBCUniversal shuffles TV, streaming businesses; Paul Telegdy exits
    By Jillian Morgan
    August 6, 2020
  • XY Chelsea
    Documentary

    MIPCOM Picks submission deadline extended
    By Realscreen Staff
    August 4, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search