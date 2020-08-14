PBS, BBC to explore exotic wildlife in “Islands of Wonder”

American and British public broadcasters PBS and the BBC are gearing up to uncover some of the most exotic creatures and cultures found on some of Earth’s most remote islands.

Produced by BBC Studios, Islands of Wonder will seek to reveal how isolated and tropical environments provide shelter for some of the most unique wildlife and human cultures found nowhere else on the planet.

The three-part series will venture to the world’s oldest island in Madagascar, the third largest island in Borneo, and the most remote island chain on Earth in Hawaii to discover how these animals have developed and adapted to survive in their surroundings.

Islands of Wonder premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on PBS. The three-parter will also be made available to stream via PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

Mark Brownlow serves as executive producer with Kathryn Jeffs as series producer. Michael J. Hayes narrates.