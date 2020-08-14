People/Biz

WGA East, NBC News Studios reach deal for non-fiction production

The Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and NBCUniversal’s NBC News Studios have reached an agreement concerning coverage from the Guild for programming produced by the unit. The deal will see ...
By
August 14, 2020

The Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and NBCUniversal’s NBC News Studios have reached an agreement concerning coverage from the Guild for programming produced by the unit.

The deal will see terms of the bargaining agreement that originally covered freelance and run-of-show producers, associate producers, and casting producers at the company’s previous non-fiction unit, Peacock Productions, now applying to employees in those positions working on similar non-fiction programming produced by NBC News Studios for television and specific online platforms such as SVOD and AVOD.

writers guild of america east

The agreement between Peacock Productions employees and NBCUniversal was ratified in January 2019 after years of negotiation. It covered 40 writer-producers and included what WGA East called a “landmark” agreement to establish a “portable, industry-wide non-fiction television healthcare plan.”

The NBC News Studios unit was announced in January, with Liz Cole (pictured) named as president. That news came shortly after NBCUniversal first announced it was shuttering Peacock Productions, with the unit closing in March.

The WGA East launched a second unfair labor practice complaint against NBCUniversal in April over the situation, alleging union-busting. That complaint has now been dropped.

“We are pleased that this important non-fiction programming will be covered by our collective bargaining agreement,” said Lowell Peterson, executive director of the Writers Guild of America, East, in a statement. “This will ensure that the freelance and run-of-show producers, associate producers, and casting producers will enjoy union-negotiated pay minimums and other workplace protections, and will participate in a portable health benefits plan like their colleagues at other non-fiction shops.”

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • Bill McGoldrick Headshot
    People/Biz

    “We’re just getting started in unscripted”: Bill McGoldrick talks Peacock originals
    By Jillian Morgan
    August 14, 2020
  • Peter Salmon
    People/Biz

    Peter Salmon, Lucinda Hicks appointed top posts for Banijay UK team
    By Daniele Alcinii
    August 11, 2020
  • Frances-Berwick-Executive-Headshot-2
    People/Biz

    NBCUniversal shuffles TV, streaming businesses; Paul Telegdy exits
    By Jillian Morgan
    August 6, 2020
  • XY Chelsea
    Documentary

    MIPCOM Picks submission deadline extended
    By Realscreen Staff
    August 4, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search